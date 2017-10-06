{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Ryanair chief operating officer to resign in wake of flight cancellation chaos

    Reuters

    Passengers board a Ryanair flight in Gdansk, Poland September 27, 2017

    Passengers board a Ryanair flight in Gdansk, Poland September 27, 2017 , Reuters/Kevin Coombs

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    DUBLIN — Ryanair (RYAAY.O) chief operations officer Michael Hickey will resign from the end of the month, the under-fire airline said on Friday, becoming the first executive to leave since a rostering mess-up led to the cancellation of thousands of flights.

    Hickey was responsible for rosters when the disruptions began but that function was taken over by Ryanair's Chief People Officer, Edward Wilson, on Sept. 27 when the Irish airline announced its second wave of cancellations.

    "Over the past 30 years Mick Hickey has made an enormous contribution to Ryanair, especially the quality and safety of our engineering and operations functions. He will be a hard act to replace," Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement.