VICTORIA - British Columbia's finance minister is pointing to what she says is another confirmation of the province's healthy economy.

Bond rating agency Standard and Poor's has confirmed B.C.'s triple-A long-term credit rating.

James says in a release that the rating reflects the province's superior financial management practices, strong economy and robust liquidity.

B.C. has been rated triple-A with Standard and Poor's since May 2007, when the province was upgraded from a double-A plus rating.

The release from the Finance Ministry says B.C. is the only province rated triple-A with all three international credit rating agencies, which include Standard and Poor's, Moody's and Fitch.

James says the latest rating report verifies that B.C.'s path forward is a fiscally prudent one.

