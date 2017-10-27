{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    4h ago

    Saputo reaches deal to acquire Australian dairy firm for $1.29 billion

    The Canadian Press

    Saputo

    Saputo

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Montreal-based dairy giant Saputo Inc. announced Thursday it has reached a $1.29-billion agreement to acquire Australia's Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Limited.

    The Australian dairy company produces products for the international market under the Devondale, Liddells and Murray Goulburn Ingredients brands.

    Murray Goulburn makes a variety of dairy products including milk, milk powder, cheese, butter and infant formula.

    Saputo said the agreement has been unanimously recommended by Murray Goulburn's board of directors and is subject to shareholder approval.

    The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission also needs to approve the deal.

    Saputo (SAP.TO) said it expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2018.
     