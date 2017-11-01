{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    4h ago

    Saputo to buy the company behind Montchevre

    The Canadian Press

    Montchevre cheeses

    A variety of Montchevre dairy products , Image courtesy of Montchevre via Facebook

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL -- Saputo Inc. has signed a deal to buy Betin Inc., the company behind the Montchevre brand of goat cheese in the United States.

    Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

    Saputo (SAP.TO) says Montchevre had revenue of approximately $150 million for the 12 months ended June 30.

    Betin has one manufacturing facility in Belmont, Wis., and employs approximately 319 people.

    The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

    Last week, Saputo announced a $1.29-billion agreement to acquire Australia's Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co.