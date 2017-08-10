'He's getting out while he still can': Brad Wall resigns from politics

Brad Wall is going to retire as premier of Saskatchewan, and from politics at large.

He made the announcement via Facebook Thursday afternoon, saying he has decided to launch the process for his Saskatchewan Party to elect a new leader, who will be handed the reins to the province.

"This was such a difficult decision to make," Wall said in a Facebook video statement.

"It is hard to lay this duty down, to retire from what has been and what will always be the honour of my working life. But it is time."

Wall’s Saskatchewan Party swept to victory in the 2007 election, defeating the long-ruling New Democrats, and has held a majority in the province for the last three terms. Under his administration, economic output from the province has risen nearly 20 per cent, as resource investment took off.

Wall has been a tireless advocate for Saskatchewan’s resource sector, clashing repeatedly with Parliament Hill over the imposition of carbon taxes on any province that doesn’t price emissions itself, describing the Federal government’s white paper on the matter as a “ransom note.”

The carbon tax has been far from the only sticking point Wall has had with Ottawa, arguing that the hand-wringing over approving new pipeline projects along with the tax was a one-two punch for an economy already grappling with the downturn in energy prices. In a September 2016 interview on BNN, Wall levelled accusations that the federal government was too focused on the needs of Central Canada and warned delays with approving Energy East were a threat to national unity.

“Obviously it needs to be a process that stands up to all rigor and scrutiny, but if it doesn’t end well, I worry about unity in the country, because I think in Western Canada there is frustration that we can’t get our goods to market,” Wall said.

While he’s often found himself in pitched battles with Federal officials, one of his final keystone acts was helping to break down internal trade barriers.

Wall, former Alberta Premier Dave Hancock and former B.C. Premier Christy Clark were the early proponents of an overhaul of interprovincial trade policy, sending a letter to their provincial counterparts in 2014 to argue for a new deal. The resulting Canada Free Trade Agreement borrowed heavily from the New West Partnership the three provinces were a part of, including the use of a negative list to determine which items would be exempt from the deal.

In spite of the back-and-forth with the current federal administration, Wall’s greatest fight for the province’s resource sector ultimately gained Ottawa’s support.

In 2010, Wall waged a vocal battle against global fertilizer giant BHP Billiton’s US$38.6-billion hostile offer for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan. Wall opposed the sale, arguing potash was a strategic resource that should not fall into foreign control. At the eleventh hour, Industry Minister Tony Clement agreed, effectively killing the deal.

The battle helped supercharge Wall’s rise into national prominence, as the plain-spoken Swift Current native became a firebrand for the small-c Conservative movement. Speculation abounded Wall may consider a run at the federal level, but his lack of French language skills would have been a hefty hurdle to clear.