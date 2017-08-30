REGINA - Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says the government is reconsidering legislation that would allow it to sell up to 49 per cent of a Crown corporation.

Wall says Sask. Party politicians have been hearing concerns from people across the province that any change in ownership constitutes privatization.

The government introduced legislation last fall that would allow it to sell up to 49 per cent of a Crown without the move being considered privatization.

At the time, Wall argued that the definition would protect a Crown because the government kept majority control, while still allowing for partnerships that could help develop the business.

However, Wall says people don't seem to see the legislation that way and the government will respond to that.

The premier says the priority for SaskTel, the provincially-owned telecommunications company, is not an ownership structure change, but to improve coverage for the province.