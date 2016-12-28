REGINA - Public-sector workers in Saskatchewan will be asked next year to help tackle the province's one-billion-dollar deficit, potentially through wage rollbacks or layoffs.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says wages account for 60 per cent of government expenditures and everything has to be on the table in terms of the huge hole in the budget.

Wall says he hopes there's goodwill and good faith on the part of unions, managers and people who work in the public service to realize that even what's being paid right now might not be sustainable.

Charles Smith, a political science professor at the University of Saskatchewan, says he thinks the upcoming budget in March is going to be pretty devastating for public services.

Smith says the changes could be controversial and everyone involved is going to push back, so he thinks it's a recipe for political strife in 2017.

Wall says he knows some of the budget decisions might not sit well with Saskatchewan residents.

But the premier says he's not prepared to run a deficit for years down the road.