REGINA - SaskPower says a new site has been chosen for a proposed wind farm after environmental concerns forced a location change.

SaskPower and Algonquin Power (AQN.TO) say they've agreed that a 177 megawatt wind project can be built in southwest Saskatchewan between Herbert and Neidpath.

The project was originally planned for a site near Chaplin, about 200 kilometres west of Regina.

But the Ministry of Environment said another location had to be found because the proposed site was near a migratory bird route and sanctuary.

The project was supposed to be online in 2016 in Chaplin, but is now expected to be in service in 2020.

It still has to go through the regulatory review permitting process with the Ministry of Environment.