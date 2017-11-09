DHAHRAN, SAUDI ARABIA — Saudi Aramco on Thursday signed agreements worth US$4.5 billion with firms from Europe, the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates for oil and gas projects in the kingdom.

The companies are Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas, Italy's Saipem (SAPMY.PK), China Petroleum Pipeline, U.S. McDermott (MDR.N), Jacobs Engineering (JEC.N) and National Petroleum Construction of Abu Dhabi.

The signing took place at the company's headquarters in Dhahran.