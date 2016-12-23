{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    Email: commodities@bnn.ca

    Most Popular

    21h ago

    Savanna board unanimously rejects Total's 'significantly' undervalued buyout offer

    Reuters

    Savanna Energy worker

    Savanna Energy worker, The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Savanna Energy Services Corp (SVY.TO) said on Friday its board unanimously rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from fellow oilfield services provider Total Energy Services Inc (TOT.TO) as it "significantly" undervalued the shares of the company.

    Calgary-based Savanna Energy said the offer, for 0.13 of Total Energy's shares for each Savanna share, was not in the best interests of its shareholders and advised them to reject it.

    Savanna said last week it had received interest from other potential bidders after Total Energy went hostile with its offer to buy the company.

    Total Energy had first made a proposal to buy Savanna in November, offering 0.1132 of its shares for each Savanna share. The company earlier this month raised its offer to 0.13 of its shares and took it directly to Savanna's shareholders.

    Savanna Energy had a market value of about $232.9 million as of Thursday's close.

    Total, whose shares closed at $14.75 on Thursday, was valued at about $456.1 million.

     