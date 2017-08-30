OTTAWA -- A mix of Conservative veterans and relative rookies will form the team behind Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as he faces off this fall against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Scheer unveiled on Wednesday his so-called shadow cabinet, the list of members of Parliament who will serve as critics of portfolios in the Liberal government's cabinet.

On Scheer's team are all but two of the sitting MPs who challenged him for the leadership, a race that ended in May with a narrow 13-ballot victory over presumptive front-runner Maxime Bernier.

Both Kellie Leitch and Deepak Obhrai were bumped, although they had already relinquished their roles in order to seek the leadership.

Bernier has been tasked with keeping tabs on the Liberals' marquee innovation agenda, while third-place finisher Erin O'Toole nabs the Foreign Affairs portfolio.

Scheer had already given the deputy leader position to fellow contender Lisa Raitt; prior to the leadership vote, she served as finance critic, a job now occupied by longtime MP Pierre Poilievre.

According to the Conservative Party's press release, the following caucus members have been named a part of the Official Opposition House Leadership Team:



John Brassard has been named Deputy Opposition Whip.



Hon. Diane Finley has been named Caucus-Party Liaison.



Shadow Cabinet Ministers



Ziad Aboultaif (formerly National Revenue) becomes Shadow Minister for International Development.



Dan Albas (formerly Deputy, Finance) becomes Shadow Minister for Small Business.



Dean Allison (formerly International Development) becomes Shadow Minister for International Trade.



John Barlow (formerly Interprovincial Trade) becomes Shadow Minister (Associate) for Agriculture and Agri-Food.



Hon. Maxime Bernier becomes Shadow Minister for Innovation, Science, and Economic Development.



Luc Berthold (formerly Deputy for Transport and Rail Safety) becomes Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Agri-Food.



James Bezan remains Shadow Minister for National Defence.



Hon. Steven Blaney becomes Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs.



Kelly Block remains Shadow Minister for Transport.



Hon. Michael Chong becomes Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Communities, and Urban Affairs.



Hon. Tony Clement (formerly Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness) becomes Shadow Minister for Public Services and Procurement.



Gérard Deltell (formerly Finance) becomes Shadow Minister for Treasury Board.



Todd Doherty remains Shadow Minister for Fisheries, Oceans, and Canadian Coast Guard, adding the Asia-Pacific Gateway.



Hon. Ed Fast remains Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change.



Marilyn Gladu (formerly Science) becomes Shadow Minister for Health.



Rachael Harder (formerly Youth and Persons with Disabilities, and Deputy Health) becomes Shadow Minister for Status of Women.



Matt Jeneroux (formerly Western Economic Diversification) becomes Shadow Minister for Science.



Pat Kelly (formerly Deputy, Treasury Board) becomes Shadow Minister for National Revenue.



Hon. Peter Kent (formerly Foreign Affairs) becomes Shadow Minister for Ethics.



Cathy McLeod (formerly Indigenous Affairs) becomes Shadow Minister for Crown-Indigenous and Northern Affairs, Indigenous Services, and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.



Hon. Rob Moore remains Shadow Minister for Atlantic Issues and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.



Hon. Rob Nicholson remains Shadow Minister for Justice.



Alexander Nuttall (formerly Economic Development for Southern Ontario, and Deputy for Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Sharing Economy) becomes Shadow Minister for Youth, Sport, and Persons with Disabilities.



Hon. Erin O’Toole becomes Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs.



Pierre Paul-Hus (formerly Associate, National Defence) becomes Shadow Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.



Hon. Pierre Poilievre (formerly Work and Opportunity, and National Capital Commission) becomes Shadow Minister for Finance and National Capital Commission.



Alain Rayes (formerly Associate, Infrastructure, Communities, and Urban Affairs) becomes Shadow Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs.



Scott Reid remains Shadow Minister for Democratic Institutions.



Hon. Michelle Rempel remains Shadow Minister for Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship.



Bob Saroya (formerly Deputy for Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship) becomes Shadow Minister (Associate) for Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship.



Shannon Stubbs (formerly Deputy for Natural Resources) becomes Shadow Minister for Natural Resources.



Hon. Peter Van Loan remains Shadow Minister for Canadian Heritage and National Historic Sites.



Karen Vecchio remains Shadow Minister for Families, Children and Social Development.



Dianne Watts (formerly Infrastructure, Communities, and Urban Affairs) becomes Shadow Minister for Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.



Hon. Alice Wong (formerly Small Business) becomes Shadow Minister for Seniors.

With files from BNN