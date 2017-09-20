{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    46m ago

    Scientific Games to buy Canada's NYX Gaming for $775M

    Reuters

    Bally's new slot machines are showcased at the 75th anniversary of Bally Technologies Inc

    Bally's new slot machines are showcased at the 75th anniversary of Bally Technologies Inc., at the Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 6, 2007 , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Bally slot machines owner Scientific Games Corp (SGMS.O) said it would buy Canada's NYX Gaming Group Ltd (NYX.V) for about $775 million, including debt, expanding its existing digital gaming and online gambling portfolio.

    Shares of NYX jumped 106 per cent to $2.33 on the Toronto Venture Exchange in early trading on Wednesday. Shares of Scientific Games were little changed at US$43.15 on the Nasdaq.

    Scientific Games will acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of NYX for $2.40 per share.

    The deal comes two months after Scientific Games said it would buy UK-based Red7Mobile, a maker of mobile and desktop casino games for an undisclosed amount.

    The deal on Wednesday, which will be funded through cash and debt, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, the companies said in a joint statement.

    Scientific Games said the deal will add to earnings in the first year after closing.

    Scientific Games had Deutsche Bank Securities as its financial adviser and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, McMillan LLP and Appleby (Guernsey) LLP as legal advisers.

    NYX had Lazard and Macquarie Capital as financial advisers and Latham & Watkins LLP, Carey Olsen LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP as legal advisers.