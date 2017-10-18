{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Scotiabank puts gold business up for sale: Report

    Taenaz Shakir, Reuters

    Bank of Nova Scotia Scotiabank Ottawa

    A woman leaves a Bank of Nova Scotia branch in Ottawa, Ontario on May 31, 2016 , Reuters/Chris Wattie

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has put its gold business up for sale in the aftermath of a massive money laundering scandal centered on a U.S. refinery that involved smuggled gold from South America, the Financial Times reported.

    FT said the bank’s ScotiaMocatta business is one of London’s main gold trading banks and is being sold by JPMorgan (JPM.N), according to people familiar with the process.

    The FT report said Chinese buyers are rumored to be the key targets of the Scotiabank sale, according to people in the market.

    Reuters reached out to the bank for a comment but it was not immediately available.

    Scotiabank, which has the biggest foreign presence of any Canadian bank, is focusing its international strategy on the Pacific Alliance, a Latin American trade bloc comprising Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia.