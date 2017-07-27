Sears Canada has disabled comments on its Facebook page following an online backlash over the embattled retailer’s executive compensation strategy.

The company made the announcement via Facebook late Wednesday.

“In order to listen and hear from our customers most effectively, we’re opening Facebook Messaging to our customers and all Canadians with inquires,” the post reads. “We will, for the time being, close comments on our feed to concentrate on responding to messenger inquiries to the best of our ability. We look forward to hearing from you.”

All posts not published by the company appeared to be removed by Thursday morning.

Over the weekend, Sears Canada faced a social media campaign calling to boycott the company, which included a flood of comments on the company’s Facebook page with people vowing to stop shopping at Sears, using the Hashtag #BoycottSearsCanada. The backlash came after the company said it would offer millions of dollars worth of bonuses to retain executives for the restructuring process, without offering severance to workers who were laid off.

The company began liquidation sales July 21 at 54 of its department stores.