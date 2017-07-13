Sears Canada has struck a deal in court over benefit and pension payments with retirees.

The retailer has agreed to continue payments to retirees until September. Sears Canada had originally asked the court to allow it to suspend its obligations to employees because of a severe cash crunch.

Sears Canada says it struck deal with DIP lenders and monitor to extend retiree benefits and payments to pension until Sept. 30. — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) July 13, 2017

Lawyers for the company and its employees are at the Ontario Superior Court today over health benefits until October as the company restructures under court protection from creditors.

The benefits request is one of several motions to be heard today by Justice Glenn Hainey. The court granted Sears Canada temporary protection from creditors three weeks ago.

The employees' lawyers argue that their clients and retirees are the "most vulnerable" groups affected by the company's financial difficulties and its plan to close dozens of stores.

They also argue that the company is proposing excessive payments for about 43 head office employees who are being kept on.

The motion says $7.6 million in discretionary retention payments for key employees should have a lower priority than the claims by employees who have been laid off or given notice that they will lose their jobs without severance in the coming months.

About 400 employees from the Toronto head office were immediately let go on June 22 without notice and salary payments were immediately cut off for 1,000 employees who had received termination notices prior to June 22.

BNN's Paige Ellis is at the hearing. Read on for a collection of her tweets.

Standing room only at Sears Canada hearing, where co will ask to suspend some retiree benefits. People are crammed against window sills. — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) July 13, 2017

Court is officially in session. Judge makes note of the number of people in the room. "This is the biggest room we have." — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) July 13, 2017

Lawyer for Sears Canada retirees says everyone is concerned this is the retailer's "last gasp". — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) July 13, 2017