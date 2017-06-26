{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    3h ago

    Sears Canada to delist from Nasdaq

    Rishika Sadam, Reuters

    Sears Canada: A customers enters the Sears store in North Vancouver, British Columbia

    A customers enters the Sears store in North Vancouver, British Columbia , Reuters/Andy Clark

    Sears Canada Inc (SCC.TO) said on Monday it had received a notice from Nasdaq to delist the company's shares.

    The trading would be suspended on July 3, 2017, unless the company requests an appeal to delist shares, Sears Canada said, adding that it will not appeal the decision.

    The Toronto-based retailer, which has been struggling with years of losses and falling sales due to competition from big-box retailers and online merchants, filed for bankruptcy last week.

    The retailer said last week it plans to cut jobs and close about a quarter of its stores as part of a restructuring approved by an Ontario bankruptcy court.