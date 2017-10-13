Sears Canada was granted approval by an Ontario court Friday to begin liquidating its remaining stores, which will ultimately put another 12,000 employees out of work.

The embattled retailer sought approval from the Ontario Superior Court Tuesday to begin liquidating its remaining assets no later than Oct.19, a request that came almost four months after the company sought creditor protection.

The company has since closed dozens of stores and attempted to reach a deal with a bidder, which ultimately failed.

