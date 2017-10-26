{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    3h ago

    ​Shaw Communications reports higher profit in Q4 on ViaWest sale

    The Canadian Press

    FILE PHOTO - Shaw logo is pictured on their Barlow Trail building, home to the annual Shaw AGM, in Calgary, Alberta

    CALGARY -- Shaw Communications Inc. (SJRb.TO) says it more than tripled its fourth-quarter profit compared with a year ago, boosted by the sale of its U.S-based ViaWest Inc. business.

    The company says it earned $481 million or 96 cents per diluted share in the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of $154 million or 31 cents per diluted share a year ago.

    However, its profit from continuing operations totalled $149 million or 30 cents per diluted share compared with $145 million or 29 cents per diluted share a year ago.

    Revenue totalled $1.24 billion, up from $1.21 billion.

    Shaw sold its ViaWest unit, a Denver-based computer centre operator, for C$2.3 billion.

    When the sale was announced in June, Shaw said the proceeds from the deal would help fund its Freedom Mobile wireless business.