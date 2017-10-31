Shopify CEO addresses 'short-selling troll'

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO -- Shopify Inc. reported its third-quarter results Tuesday, following a tumultuous month after an activist short-seller alleged the company operates outside the law.

Tuesday morning, Lutke fired back at “preposterous claims” by the outfit he’s called a “short-selling troll.”

On Oct. 4, Left released a video attacking Shopify's business model. He claimed the company does not comply with guidelines set by the Federal Trade Commission and suggested the stock's value is closer to US$60 before any potential FTC involvement.

CEO Tobias Lutke has said the Ottawa-based technology firm, which provides merchants with online checkout services, stands behind its mission.

Shopify's stock fell $16.75 on the Toronto Stock Exchange the day of the report.

Since the news broke, its shares on the TSX continued to shed another $13.96, hitting a monthly low of $115.76 on Oct. 10, before starting to recoup some of those losses.

Shopify reported an unexpected adjusted third-quarter profit and raise its full-year revenue forecast Tuesday.

The company says it lost US$9.4 million in its latest quarter as its revenue grew 72 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Shopify, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its loss for the quarter amounted to nine cents per share compared with a loss of $9.1 million or 11 cents per share a year ago when it had fewer shares outstanding.

On an adjusted basis, Shopify says it earned $5.0 million or five cents per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $1.8 million or two cents per share, for the third quarter of 2016.

Revenue totalled $171.5 million, up from $99.6 million.

The increase came as its subscription solutions revenue grew to $82.4 million compared with $49.8 million a year ago, while merchant solutions revenue climbed to $89 million, up from $49.7 million.

Shares of Shopify were down in morning trading Tuesday.

Here's a snapshot of what was said on the Shopify conference call: