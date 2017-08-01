{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Shopify posts smaller-than-expected loss as more merchants join e-commerce platform

    Ahmed Farhatha, Reuters

    Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc logo is shown on a computer screen

    Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc logo is shown on a computer screen , Reuters/Mike Blake

    Canada's Shopify Inc, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the company signed up more merchants to its e-commerce platform.

    Shopify's New York-listed shares rose nearly 6 per cent to US$97.70 in premarket trading after the company also forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations.

    Merchants use Shopify's software to design, set up and manage their stores across sales channels including the web, mobile devices, social media and brick-and-mortar outlets.

    The Ottawa-based company is growing rapidly but is not yet profitable, as it focuses on investments to gain market share in the burgeoning e-commerce industry.

    Shopify's revenue soared 75 per cent to US$151.7 million in the second quarter ended June 30, but operating costs jumped 83 per cent to US$102.7 million.

    Shopify's net loss widened to US$14 million or 15 cents per share, from US$8.4 million or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding one-time items, Shopify lost 1 cent per share, smaller than analysts' average expectation of 7 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    The company forecast revenue of US$164 million to $166 million for the third quarter ending September. Analysts were expecting US$156.6 million.

     

     