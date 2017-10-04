Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, breaking a five-day winning streak, pressured by a sharp fall in online retail platform Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and a decline in energy shares as oil lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 7.51 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,721.00. Four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.