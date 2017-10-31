Shopify shares fall as CEO fires back at ‘preposterous’ short argument

TORONTO -- Shopify Inc. reported its third-quarter results Tuesday, following a tumultuous month after an activist short-seller alleged the company operates outside the law.

Tuesday morning, CEO Tobias Lutke fired back at “preposterous claims” by the outfit he’s called a “short-selling troll.”

On Oct. 4, Andrew Left of Citron Research released a video attacking Shopify's business model. He claimed the company does not comply with guidelines set by the Federal Trade Commission and suggested the stock's value is closer to US$60 before any potential FTC involvement.

Lutke has said the Ottawa-based technology firm, which provides merchants with online checkout services, stands behind its mission.

One analyst told BNN that he was satisfied with Lutke’s explanation of the company’s business model, even if the market isn’t entirely.

“It looks like the initial reaction from the market is that [it] was hoping for even more than what the company provided as far as explanations about their business,” Tom Forte, managing director and senior research analyst at D.A. Davidson told BNN in an interview. “That said, I thought that the management did an excellent job of explaining why many if not all of the claims are spurious, and that what they’re doing is essentially enabling small- and medium-sized enterprises to sell a lot more effectively on the internet than they could otherwise.”

Citing the company’s approval process for affiliates and referrals, Forte added that he thinks the company did enough explaining to refute Left’s claim that the company is operating a ‘get rich quick’ scheme.

“I thought they gave a very good explanation, somewhat, from top to bottom on why they’re doing the right things, and that there’s no real parallel to Herbalife, for example.”

Shopify's stock fell $16.75 on the Toronto Stock Exchange the day of the report.

Since the news broke, its shares on the TSX continued to shed another $13.96, hitting a monthly low of $115.76 on Oct. 10, before starting to recoup some of those losses.

The company’s TSX-listed shares were down 7.94 per cent, trading at $129.08 as of 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Shopify reported an unexpected adjusted third-quarter profit and raised its full-year revenue forecast Tuesday.

The company says it lost US$9.4 million in its latest quarter as its revenue grew 72 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Shopify, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its loss for the quarter amounted to nine cents per share compared with a loss of $9.1 million or 11 cents per share a year ago when it had fewer shares outstanding.

On an adjusted basis, Shopify says it earned $5.0 million or five cents per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $1.8 million or two cents per share, for the third quarter of 2016.

Revenue totalled $171.5 million, up from $99.6 million.

The increase came as its subscription solutions revenue grew to $82.4 million compared with $49.8 million a year ago, while merchant solutions revenue climbed to $89 million, up from $49.7 million.

-- With files from BNN

Here's a snapshot of what was said on the Shopify conference call: