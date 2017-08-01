2h ago
Shopify shares surge as company posts smaller-than-expected loss
Reuters,
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) reported a smaller-than-expected loss as the company benefited from signing up big brands, such as Visa Inc (V.N) and BuzzFeed Inc, to its e-commerce platform in the quarter.
TSX-listed shares of the company surged 11.58 per cent in early Tuesday trading, gaining $13.31, trading at $128.20 as of 10:10 a.m. ET. The company's U.S.-listed shares were up 11.10 per cent, or US$10.25 to US$102.62.
Merchants use Shopify's software to design, set up and manage their stores across sales channels including the web, mobile devices, social media and brick-and-mortar outlets.
The Ottawa-based company is growing rapidly but is not yet profitable, as it focuses on investments to gain market share in the burgeoning e-commerce industry.
"The fundamental shift in retail toward multi-channel and mobile, the ongoing adoption of Shopify by larger brands ... contributed to the strength of our results this past quarter," Shopify's Chief Financial Officer Russ Jones said.
- Brooke Thackray discusses Shopify
- David Cockfield discusses Shopify
- Matt Kacur discusses Shopify
ANALYST TAKES: SHOPIFY (SHOP.TO)
Shopify's revenue soared 75 percent to $151.7 million in the second quarter ended June 30, but operating costs jumped 83 percent to $102.7 million.
Shopify's net loss widened to $14 million, or 15 cents per share, from $8.4 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Shopify lost 1 cent per share, smaller than analysts' average expectation of a loss of 7 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company forecast revenue of $164 million to $166 million for the third quarter. Analysts were expecting $156.6 million.