Canada's BRP Inc reported a 17.7 per cent increase in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, helped by strong demand for its Ski-Doo snowmobiles as well as year-round products.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was $136.6 million or $1.22 per share in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $28.7 million or 25 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Valcourt, Quebec-based BRP's revenue rose to $1.31 billion from $1.11 billion.