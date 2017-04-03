SNC in talks to buy WS Atkins for more than $3 billion

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

MONTREAL -- SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) is in talks to acquire WS Atkins PLC, an engineering and project management consultancy based in London, for the equivalent of $3.5 billion.

WS Atkins says it has received a tentative offer from the Canadian company of 20.80 pounds cash per share.

It says its board is prepared to recommend the offer, subject to reaching agreement on other possible terms and conditions, but warned there is no guarantee that a deal will be concluded.

WS Atkins says SNC-Lavalin is required to make a firm offer or withdraw by May 1.

Shares in WS Atkins closed up nearly 27 per cent at 19.50 pounds on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

SNC-Lavalin said any firm offer would be subject to the satisfaction of a number of pre-conditions including the recommendation of the board of directors for Atkins.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk estimated the deal values WS Atkins's equity at $3.5 billion, and $3.7 billion including debt.

Lynk says SNC-Lavalin has been vocal about wanting to acquire a company that would increase its exposure to infrastructure and power markets while also giving it a presence in Europe and or Asia.

"With the exception of adding meaningful Asian exposure, we believe Atkins meets all of these requirements," Lynk said.