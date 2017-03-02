{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    SNC-Lavalin posts 16.4% revenue drop; raises dividend

    John Benny, Reuters

    SNC Lavalin

    SNC Lavalin,

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO) reported a 16.4 per cent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday due to weakness in its engineering and construction business.

    The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.6 million, or 1 cent per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $49.2 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Montreal, Quebec-based SNC's revenue fell to $2.21 billion from $2.65 billion.

    SNC also raised its quarterly dividend by 5 per cent to 27.3 cents per share.