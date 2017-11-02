SNC-Lavalin's more-than-doubled profit driven by WS Atkins acquisition

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canadian construction and engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc's (SNC.TO) quarterly profit more than doubled on Thursday, driven by its acquisition of WS Atkins.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $103.6 million, or 59 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $43.3 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.63 billion from $2.17 billion, with WS Atkins contributing $805.3 million.