    1h ago

    SNC-Lavalin's more-than-doubled profit driven by WS Atkins acquisition

    Akshara P, Reuters

    A man walks past the headquarters of SNC-Lavalin in Montreal

    A man walks past the headquarters of SNC-Lavalin in Montreal , The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

    Canadian construction and engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc's (SNC.TO) quarterly profit more than doubled on Thursday, driven by its acquisition of WS Atkins.

    Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $103.6 million, or 59 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $43.3 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Revenue rose to $2.63 billion from $2.17 billion, with WS Atkins contributing $805.3 million.