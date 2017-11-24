Sobeys cutting 800 jobs as part of CEO’s turnaround plan

Sobeys is cutting 800 jobs, or about 20 per cent of its office staff, as the grocer looks to cut costs and automate more tasks.

“This is one of the toughest things any company ever has to do. Change of this magnitude is not easy on our team and we are lending every support we can to people transitioning,” CEO Michael Medline said in a statement.

“The future success of Sobeys, and our continued service to over 900 communities across the country, depends on our steadfast commitment to transform our business.”

The cuts come as Sobeys’ parent company, Empire Co., aims to slash $500 million in annual expenses by 2020. The effort, dubbed “Project Sunrise” by Medline, comes as he attempts to right the ship in the wake of Empire’s disastrous $5.8-billion takeover of Safeway Canada four years ago.

When the plan was announced in May, Medline telegraphed the grocer had no intention of cutting front-line, customer facing jobs. The company said the restructuring would only affect office staff in a bid to reduce the duplication of roles and make the decision-making process less complex.