Former Canadian Tire CEO Michael Medline has been handed the duty of steering Sobeys onto stronger footing as the grocer struggles to digest its three-year-old $5.8-billion takeover of Canada Safeway.

Empire Co. (EMPa.TO), the parent of Sobeys, announced on Thursday that Medline has been appointed president and CEO of both Empire and Sobeys, effective immediately. Medline is also joining Empire's board of directors.

"Michael Medline is an outstanding Canadian retailer who brings a passion for the customer experience and a proven ability to drive strong operating and financial performance within national organizations and across multiple brands," Empire Chair James Dickson said in a press release Thursday afternoon. "After an extensive international search, the board is unanimous in its determination that Michael is the right choice to create long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Medline replaces François Vimard, who served as interim president and chief executive officer since last July after former Chief Executive Marc Poulin was abruptly ousted less than two weeks after Empire booked a $1.29-billion impairment charge on its Western Canadian assets in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

Medline is joining less than a year after he was suddenly replaced as CEO of Canadian Tire by his predecessor, Stephen Wetmore.

The latest evidence of Empire's challenges came just last month when it posted a 51.7-per-cent plunge in its fiscal second-quarter profit. At the time, Vimard said management was looking to "advance both the scope and scale of cost reductions."

"I'm looking forward to working with our entire team to put together and execute on a strategy that will thrill our customers, build our brands, and excite our shareholders," Medline said in Empire's press release.

Vimard will remain with Empire as executive vice president.