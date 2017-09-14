Sobeys’ parent sees newfound optimism amid first-quarter beat

After years of struggling under the weight of its blockbuster Safeway takeover, optimism is picking up at Sobeys' parent company.

Empire Co. sailed past profit expectations in its fiscal first quarter, as adjusted earnings jumped 18.9 per cent to 32 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting 22 cents. Sales also topped estimates in the period at $6.27 billion amid an uptick in same-store sales.

The quarterly beats come nine months into Michael Medline's tenure as chief executive officer. He inherited the post on January 12, tasked with cleaning up a disastrous integration stemming from the $5.8-billion purchase of Safeway Canada in 2013. As of the close of trading Wednesday, Empire’s stock had soared 27 per cent since Medline took over.

“The turnaround at Empire will remain a multi-year effort, but the initial stabilization of the business is clearly having a substantial impact on results,” wrote CIBC Capital Markets Analyst Mark Petrie in a report to clients.

A key part of Medline’s turnaround strategy is an aggressive campaign to drive down costs. Indeed, his so-called Project Sunrise plan aims for $500 million in annual savings by 2020.

"We are encouraged by our first quarter results," Medline said in a press release Thursday. "Stabilizing margins, good cost control, and an increase in same-store sales combined with our important transformational work of Project Sunrise gives us a level of optimism not seen in the business for some time."

Empire noted on Thursday it's expecting a $25-million hit this fiscal year, and another $70-million impact in fiscal 2019, as a result of higher minimum wage rates in Ontario and Alberta.

"The Company has developed plans to mitigate the immediate impact of the proposed minimum wage increases in fiscal 2018 that are above and beyond the anticipated Project Sunrise savings and continues to develop further plans to mitigate the proposed minimum wage increase in fiscal 2019," Empire said in its earnings release.