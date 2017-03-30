4h ago
Some of Barrick's Argentina operations suspended by local government: Report
Argentina's San Juan province ordered Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine to suspend some activities after a pipe became decoupled, state-run news agency Telam reported on Thursday.
Reuters could not immediately reach the provincial government to confirm the report. A spokesman for Barrick said the company was confirming its understanding of the order.
Barrick said on Wednesday the decoupling of a pipeline carrying gold and silver solution late on Tuesday posed no threat to the environment.
Operations at the mine were temporarily suspended last September after falling ice damaged a pipe and spilled some ore saturated with cyanide solution over a berm, or raised bank. One year earlier, there was a spill of cyanide solution at the mine, due to an equipment failure.