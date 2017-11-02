Starbucks quarterly sales disappoint as shares drop after hours

Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), the world's biggest coffee chain, posted a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established cafes in the U.S.-dominated Americas region, sending its shares down more than 5 per cent in afterhours trading.

Starbucks' Americas region saw comparable store sales increase 3 per cent, excluding the impacts of hurricanes, in the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average expected a 3.3 per cent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.

Sales at U.S. cafes open at least 13 months rose 3 per cent.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$788.5 million in the quarter from US$801 million a year earlier.