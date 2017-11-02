{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Starbucks quarterly sales disappoint as shares drop after hours

    Reuters

    Starbucks pumpkin spice products

    Starbucks pumpkin spice products , Image courtesy of Starbucks via Twitter

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

     

    Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), the world's biggest coffee chain, posted a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established cafes in the U.S.-dominated Americas region, sending its shares down more than 5 per cent in afterhours trading.

    Starbucks' Americas region saw comparable store sales increase 3 per cent, excluding the impacts of hurricanes, in the fourth quarter.

    Analysts on average expected a 3.3 per cent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.

    Sales at U.S. cafes open at least 13 months rose 3 per cent.

    Net income attributable to the company fell to US$788.5 million in the quarter from US$801 million a year earlier.

     