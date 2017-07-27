1h ago
Starbucks to buy remaining stake in East China JV for US$1.3B
Reuters,
July 27 - Starbucks Corp said on Thursday it would buy the remaining 50 percent share of its East China business from its joint venture partners for about $1.3 billion in cash.
The acquisition from Uni-President Enterprises Corp and President Chain Store Corp will give Starbucks ownership of about 1,300 Starbucks stores in Shanghai and Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.
