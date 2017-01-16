{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    Email: commodities@bnn.ca

    1h ago

    Stella-Jones shares sink on profit warning

    John Gray, Producer, BNN

    Shares of lumber supply company Stella-Jones (SJ.TO) plunged Monday morning after the company announced a profit warning late Friday. 

    The company says it expects fourth-quarter sales to fall to between $340-342 million, compared with sales of $357.5 million in the same period last year. Operating income is expected to drop to between $27-29 million compared with $48.3 million a year ago.

    Stella-Jones attributed the warning to a drop in railway tie demand at the end of the year.

    The company said in a press release it expects consolidated 2016 sales will grow 18 per cent to about $1.84 billion; with operating income coming in at between $232-234 million, compared to $220.1 million in 2015.

     