Stephen Groff, principal and portfolio manager at Cambridge Global Asset Management

Focus: North American dividend stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK

Valuations remain stretched and sentiment is quite bullish. We have been positioned conservatively for some time and continue to be, which can be seen in our holdings as well as elevated levels of cash. We do, however, like the businesses we own and are finding select areas of value in the market.

Our investment team is actively seeking out opportunities around the world (our team has been to the U.K., China, the U.S. and Japan in the past month) and remains highly disciplined in following the Cambridge investment philosophy focused on bottom-up fundamental analysis.

UPDATES

SINCE DECEMBER 5 TO NOW, “MATERIAL” TRADES INCLUDE:

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS (ALSN.N)

Reduced holdings in the mid to upper $30s

Less attractive risk/reward

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA (STAY.N)

Modestly reduced the position in the higher teens

Based on our risk/reward framework

BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (BIP_u.TO)

Position size has been reduced as risk/reward has become more balanced. Occurred in the mid to upper $40s

STORE CAPITAL

Position size has been increased in the low to mid $20s on improved risk/reward

TOP PICKS

STORE CAPITAL (SSTOR.TOR.N)

Strong management team that consistently executes on a well-defined growth strategy

Earns attractive spreads while taking minimal amounts of overall risk

Attractive valuation

Most recent purchase at $22.90

METRO (MRU.TO)

Excellent track record of executing operationally

Very disciplined capital allocator that has created considerable shareholder value over the long term

Valuation — while not a bargain — has become more attractive on industry concerns, which should dissipate as we progress through 2017

Most recent purchase at $39.18

CASH

Remains a large weighting in our portfolios



PAST PICKS: APRIL 20, 2016

BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (BIP_u.TO)

Then: $35.34

Now: $48.92

Return: +38.43%

TR: +45.36%

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS (ALSN.N)

Then: $27.56

Now: $36.26

Return: +31.56%

TR: +34.23%

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE (WBA.O)

Then: $81.13

Now: $84.92

Return: +4.67%

TR: +6.57%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: +28.72%



