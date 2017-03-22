Stephen Takacsy, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at Lester Asset Management

Focus: Canadian equities

MARKET OUTLOOK

Valuations of most North American equities have become stretched on the hopes of corporate tax cuts and massive stimulus spending in the U.S. The “Trump bump” will soon become the “Trump slump” as the post-election honeymoon subsides and reality sets in about what the new administration is able to accomplish or not. We don’t believe that U.S. economic growth can be increased much on a sustainable basis, particularly as the Fed is on a path of normalizing interest rates to the upside. The U.S. election hasn’t changed the fact that we live in a slow-growth, highly-indebted, deflationary world with aging developed populations and excess capacity. There is also much uncertainty created by Trump’s protectionist rhetoric, which could have devastating effects on what little global growth there is, not to mention the potential negative effects from anti-globalization events overseas such as Brexit and upcoming European elections. Our focus has and continues to be been on Canadian companies, many of them small/mid-cap, that have local businesses including operations in the U.S., that will benefit from infrastructure and other spending, and/or from a stronger U.S. dollar. We are also holding over 15 per cent in cash waiting for better valuations before redeploying excess funds.

TOP PICKS

NAPEC (NPC.TO) – New position purchased late in 2016 at under $1 during new equity issue

Quebec-based leading provider of construction and maintenance services to electrical and gas utilities

Nearly 80 per cent of revenues are now from the U.S.

New management team has cleaned-up corporate structure and has a new strategic plan to aggressively grow core business and improve margins

Large capex programs underway in the U.S. to replace aging gas and electrical distribution systems

Opportunities could grow with further boost in U.S. infrastructure spending

Recently completed what should prove to be a very accretive acquisition in the NYC area. Pro-forma revenues of $400 million and backlog of nearly $800 million

Stock is very cheap at under 6x forward EBITDA versus U.S. comparable companies which have rallied since U.S. elections

Target price $2.50 within a few years

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT (CJRb.TO) – Core long-term holding

Leading Canadian specialty TV broadcaster of women and children’s content, generating strong margins and free cash flow

Will benefit from significant cost and revenue synergies from its acquisition of Shaw Media last year including strong targeted dynamic national advertising and bundling of local radio and conventional TV ads

We expect the company to surprise on the upside as subscriber revenues rise from new Disney and other channels, and advertising revenues resume growing as ad agency contracts are renewed on more favourable terms and some advertising dollars migrate back from digital platforms

New CRTC “skinny basic” and “Pick & Pay” rules have had a negligible impact. We also expect proprietary productions to ramp-up at Nelvana

Corus is focused on paying down debt and maintaining its attractive dividend yield of 8.8 per cent

Best value large-cap stock on the TSX trading around 12x forward P/E

VERESEN (VSN.TO) – Core long-term holding

One of the cheapest energy infrastructure stocks on the TSX

Leading pure play mid-stream liquids natural gas (LNG) pipeline and processor

Recently announced the sale of its power assets at a very attractive valuation of $1.2 billion (12x EBITDA) which will allow it to pay down debt and fund growth projects

Also looking to increase capacity on Alliance pipeline co-owned 50/50 with Enbridge

Free option of up to $6 per share on Jordan Cove LNG project

Very attractive and sustainable dividend yield of 7.2 per cent, with potential to increase the dividend within a few years



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND NPC Y Y Y CJRb Y Y Y VSN Y Y Y



PAST PICKS: MARCH 22, 2016

ANDREW PELLER (ADWa.TO) – Core long-term holding

Leading Canadian-owned, Ontario-based wine producer and marketer

Strong management

Has been successfully launching new products and reducing costs through efficiencies

Should earn over $1.60 per share in 2016, up from $1 per share a few years ago

Trading at a P/E of around 18x which is a large discount to comparable companies such as Corby’s and Constellation Brands

New regulations in Ontario allow wine to be sold in supermarkets, thus expanding distribution for local producers like Peller

Company also owns over 100 retail outlets

Holds undervalued real estate in Port Moody, B.C. worth several dollars per share

Increases dividend yearly

Company is worth over $16 on a take-out at 2x sales (Vincor)

No analyst coverage



Then: $9.01

Now: $10.49

Return: +16.38%

TR: +18.21%

LOGISTEC (LGTb.TO) – Core long-term holding

Leading Montreal-based maritime cargo handler and environmental services company

Owns stevedoring infrastructure and marine terminals in over 30 ports in Eastern Canada and the U.S.

Environmental division provides site remediation and trenchless water pipe repairs (Aquapipe)

Strong management

Recently doubled capacity at its Montreal container terminal, so costs have gone up without equivalent volume increase

Also suffered in 2016 from a serious fire at one of their U.S. terminals

Just reported strong fourth quarter results, as well as a few small acquisitions and a large new iron ore contract

We expect the company to resume growth in 2017

Trading at a reasonable 16x estimated forward P/E

Regularly increases dividend and buys back stock

No analyst coverage



Then: $38.94

Now: $35.04

Return: -10.01%

TR: -9.24%

TEN PEAKS (TPK.TO) – Owned since mid-2015

World’s only third-party processor of 100 per cent chemical-free, organic decaffeinated coffee, using the branded Swiss Water trademark, based in Burnaby, B.C.

Also provides green coffee storage and handling logistics services

Processes for and sells to large chains like Tim Horton’s and McDonald’s (only has 20 per cent of its U.S. business), specialty roasters (Third Wave specialty coffee shops), and global importers

Current plant is running at near full capacity, so recently raised funds at $8.80 to build a second plant in the Vancouver area

Strong growth in the U.S. and internationally where majority of the decaf market is still chemical-based (chemicals banned in Japan)

Just reported strong fourth quarter results

We are expecting sales volume growth to resume in 2017

The stock is cheap at under 14x trailing P/E for a high-barriers-to-entry, global-growth, free-cash-flow generating business

Bought more shares in $6s and now own over six per cent of the company

Also pays a 3.8 per cent dividend



Then: $9.00

Now: $6.35

Return: -29.44%

TR: -27.12%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: -6.05%



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ADWa Y Y Y LGTb Y Y Y TPK Y Y Y



FUND PROFILE: LESTER CANADIAN EQUITY FUND

PERFORMANCE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2017:

3 months: Fund** +3.2% , Index* +2.7%

1 year: Fund** +26.7%, Index* +23.2%

3 years: Fund** +18.6%, Index* +18.4%

* Index: TSX Total Return including dividends

** Fund returns are net of fees of 1.5 per cent and include reinvested dividends



TOP HOLDINGS AND WEIGHTINGS

Cash: 12% Boralex: 3.7% Equitable: 3.6% Savaria: 3.3% Andrew Peller: 3.2% Park Lawn: 3.2%