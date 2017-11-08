1h ago
Sun Life reports Q3 earnings beat, strong business performance
Reuters
Sun Life Financial reported third-quarter earnings that were ahead of market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance across all of its businesses.
Sun Life reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of $1.05 in the third quarter to Sept. 30, compared with $1.04 in the same period the year before.
Analysts had, on average, forecast earnings, excluding one-off items, of $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
