Sun Life reports Q3 earnings beat, strong business performance

Sun Life Financial reported third-quarter earnings that were ahead of market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance across all of its businesses.

Sun Life reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of $1.05 in the third quarter to Sept. 30, compared with $1.04 in the same period the year before.

Analysts had, on average, forecast earnings, excluding one-off items, of $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.