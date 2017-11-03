{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    Suncor buys minority stake in James Bay Cree-owned product distributor

    The Canadian Press

    A Suncor refinery is seen in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016.

    A Suncor refinery is seen in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016. , REUTERS/Chris Helgren

    VAL-D'OR, Que. - PetroNor, a petroleum products distributor operating in northwest Quebec, has a new equity partner -- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO).

    Financial terms of the arrangement weren't disclosed but the companies said the Calgary-based oil and gas company would have a 41 per cent stake in PetroNor, which is owned and operated by the James Bay Crees.

    Suncor will also continue to supply PetroNor with fuel and distillate from the Suncor Montreal refinery.

    PetroNor distributes petroleum products across the James Bay and Abitibi-Temiscamingue regions of Quebec.

    PetroNor president Ted Moses says the business relationship with the James Bay Crees "demonstrates a shared belief in the long-term growth opportunities for PetroNor and the northwestern regions of Quebec."

    Kris Smith, a Suncor executive vice-president, said the agreement builds on a 14-year relationship that the Calgary-based company has had with PetroNor and "we're looking forward to working together to grow this business."