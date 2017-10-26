Suncor profit boosted by record production, improved oil prices

CALGARY -- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) says improved oil prices and record oil sands production helped push up earnings in the third quarter.

The Calgary-based energy producer says operating earnings came in at $867 million or $0.52 per share in the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with $346 million or $0.21 per share for the same quarter last year.

Suncor says earnings were also boosted by wider margins between oil and refined product prices, record refinery throughput and sales volumes, and continued cost reductions, while last year's results also took a hit from a non-performing offshore well.