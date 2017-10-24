{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Suncor seeks approval for Meadow Creek West project

    A Suncor refinery is seen in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016.

    A Suncor refinery is seen in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016. , REUTERS/Chris Helgren

    EDMONTON -- Suncor Energy (SU.TO) has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator for approval of its Meadow Creek West project.

    According to the AER, the project would recover 6,359 cubic metres per day (40 000 barrels per day) from the McMurray Formation using steam-assisted gravity drainage technology.

    The project would include a central processing facility with associated facilities, cogeneration facilities, thermal injection wells, production wells, water source wells, disposal wells, well pads, stormwater ponds and associated infrastructure.

    Construction would start as early as 2022.

    The project would be located in northeast Alberta about 30 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

    Suncor's proposed 80,000-bpd Meadow Creek East project south of Fort McMurray received regulatory approval in March.
     