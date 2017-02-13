{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    Email: commodities@bnn.ca

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Superior Plus purchases Gibson's Canwest Propane for $412M

    The Canadian Press

    Propane tanks

    Propane tanks, The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) has signed a deal to buy the Canwest Propane industrial propane business in Western Canada from Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) for $412 million.

    Canwest is a 30-year-old company with more than 50,000 customers, including international, national and large regional companies, making it one of Canada's largest industrial propane distributors.

    Toronto-based Superior Plus said it's aiming to find at least $20 million in pre-tax synergies within 24 to 36 months of closing the transaction.

    Gibson Energy will continue to operate Canwest -- which also does business under the Stittco brand -- with the current management team until the transaction closes in the second half of this year.

    Calgary-based Gibson Energy, which provides a variety of storage, processing, transportation and distribution services for the oil industry, set up a process last year to sell Canwest.

    Stewart Hanlon, Gibson Energy's president and chief executive officer, said Monday the deal fully values the Canwest business and will allow the company to reduce debt and focus on its infrastructure business.