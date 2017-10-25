Taco Bell testing a Kit Kat ‘quesadilla’ in U.S.

Chunky, matcha-flavoured, two bars at a time or with a friend — there are many ways to eat a Kit Kat chocolate bar, but the latest may be the most mystifying.

Taco Bell is putting to the test its sugary answer to its standard quesadilla: the "Chocoladilla," which features melted Kit Kat bars in the place of meat and three-cheese blend.

After testing out the product in the U.K. last year, the fast-food chain has brought the Chocoladilla to the U.S. But Canadian Kit Kat connoisseurs are currently out of luck. The hot mess is available for a limited time at select Taco Bell locations in Wisconsin.

Reaction from the Twittersphere has been decidedly mixed:

Apparently Taco Bell has a new "Kit Kat quesadilla." Add this to the list of "signs of the apocalypse" in 2017. — Stephanie Hall (@StephanieHall89) October 24, 2017

Taco Bell is making a Kit Kat quesadilla ...I’m strangely here for this — Frisky Kitty 🐯 (@Vickys_Secrets) October 24, 2017

Taco Bell is testing a Kit Kat quesadilla.



What a time to be alive!

And have heart disease. — H-Dawg (@HTownHarold) October 24, 2017

But when you factor in that it’s only $1, Taco Bell’s #KitKat #Chocoladilla seems (almost) try-able, right? 🤔🤔 https://t.co/CJM4I4HEaC — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) October 24, 2017

Taco Bell just invented the crepehttps://t.co/w3sqY9qy7q — dan faughnder (@sleddingxtigers) October 19, 2017