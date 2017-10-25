2h ago
Taco Bell testing a Kit Kat ‘quesadilla’ in U.S.
Chunky, matcha-flavoured, two bars at a time or with a friend — there are many ways to eat a Kit Kat chocolate bar, but the latest may be the most mystifying.
Taco Bell is putting to the test its sugary answer to its standard quesadilla: the "Chocoladilla," which features melted Kit Kat bars in the place of meat and three-cheese blend.
After testing out the product in the U.K. last year, the fast-food chain has brought the Chocoladilla to the U.S. But Canadian Kit Kat connoisseurs are currently out of luck. The hot mess is available for a limited time at select Taco Bell locations in Wisconsin.
Reaction from the Twittersphere has been decidedly mixed: