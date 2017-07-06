Tahoe Resources shares plummet after Guatemalan mining licence suspended

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Tahoe Resources shares (THO.TO) fell more than 30 per cent to a record low on Thursday, a day after Guatemala temporarily suspended the company's Escobal mining licence, citing violation of indigenous people's rights.

Shares of the company fell as low $6.82 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. As of 11:10 a.m. the company's shares were down $3.32, or 30.86 per cent to trade at $7.44.

The Supreme Court of Guatemala issued a provisional decision suspending the Escobal mining license after an anti-mining organization appealed to the court against the country's Ministry of Energy and Mines.

The appeal alleges that the ministry did not consult with the Xinca indigenous people before handing over the Escobal mining license to Tahoe's Guatemalan unit Minera San Rafael.

Escobal is Tahoe's flagship mine and one of the world's largest silver mines.

Tahoe said due to suspension of the mine, 2017 silver production would be deferred by 5.1 million ounces and said it could no longer confirm previously issued 2017 forecast.

Multiple brokerages lowered their price targets on Tahoe's stock, with at least 3 downgrading their rating on Thursday.

Up to Wednesday's close, the miner's TSX-listed shares had fallen nearly 15 per cent this year.