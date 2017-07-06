{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Tahoe Resources shares plummet after Guatemalan mining licence suspended

    Reuters

    Tahoe Resources Escobal Mine in Guatemala

    Tahoe Resources Escobal Mine in Guatemala , Image courtesy of tahoeresources.com

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Tahoe Resources shares (THO.TO) fell more than 30 per cent to a record low on Thursday, a day after Guatemala temporarily suspended the company's Escobal mining licence, citing violation of indigenous people's rights.

    Shares of the company fell as low $6.82 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. As of 11:10 a.m. the company's shares were down $3.32, or 30.86 per cent to trade at $7.44.

    The Supreme Court of Guatemala issued a provisional decision suspending the Escobal mining license after an anti-mining organization appealed to the court against the country's Ministry of Energy and Mines. 

    The appeal alleges that the ministry did not consult with the Xinca indigenous people before handing over the Escobal mining license to Tahoe's Guatemalan unit Minera San Rafael.

    Escobal is Tahoe's flagship mine and one of the world's largest silver mines.

    Tahoe said due to suspension of the mine, 2017 silver production would be deferred by 5.1 million ounces and said it could no longer confirm previously issued 2017 forecast.

    Multiple brokerages lowered their price targets on Tahoe's stock, with at least 3 downgrading their rating on Thursday.

    Up to Wednesday's close, the miner's TSX-listed shares had fallen nearly 15 per cent this year.