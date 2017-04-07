Jamie Golombek, managing director of tax and estate planning at CIBC Wealth Advisory Service

Focus: Tax planning

_______________________________________________________________

CHANGES TO TAX LAWS SLATED FOR THIS YEAR

Boutique tax credits continue to be eliminated Tuition, textbook, fitness and arts credits gone for 2017 Public transit pass eliminated as of July 1, 2017

Some credits enhanced

Medical credit for infertility expenses no longer limited to those with medical infertility

TOP DEDUCTIONS/CREDITS THAT PEOPLE FORGET ABOUT

Disability tax credit

Caregiver credit

Child care expenses — camps

Reinvested dividends get added to the ACB

Moving expenses — e.g. students

NEWSWORTHY

Changes to taxes in the U.S. could affect Canada

MAIN CONCERNS AND QUESTIONS FROM CLIENTS

How to use extra cash effectively — TFSA/RRSP/mortgage

Minimizing family taxes overall in the face of increasing top marginal tax rates

WHAT PEOPLE SHOULD BE DOING AT THIS TIME OF YEAR

Use your tax refund wisely — RRSP/TFSA/mortgage

ADDITIONAL NOTES