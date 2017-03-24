Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group
Focus: Tax planning
_______________________________________________________________
TAX-PLANNING TIPS
- Don’t forget to report the sale of your home. If you sold it in 2016 and forget to put it on Schedule 3, you could face penalties.
- RRSP deductions: Don’t claim it if you expect your income to increase this year. You can save more next year.
- File taxes for your children if they earned income. It will create RRSP contribution room for them.
- Don’t forget the basics of tax planning. This includes something as simple as income-splitting with a family member or spouse.
- Be aware of reporting business or rental losses if you’ve done it two to three years in a row. It could put a red flag on your tax return. (The government is hiring more auditors, so you may receive more letters from the CRA, as well.)
Tim Cestnick - Part One
Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group, discusses beneficial ownership and determining your capital gain on the sale of a REIT.
Tim Cestnick - Part Two
Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group, discusses mutual fund fees and establishing a charitable foundation.
Tim Cestnick - Part Three
Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group, discusses how to declare a capital loss and social assistance claims.
Tim Cestnick - Part Four
Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group, discusses what to do if you own shares of an insolvent company, and first-time homebuyer credits.
Tim Cestnick - Part Five
Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group, discusses the lifetime capital gains exemption and RRIFs.
Tim Cestnick - Part Six
Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group, discusses capital gains on farming properties and why you can't transfer money from a RRIF to a TFSA on a tax-deferred basis.
Tim Cestnick - Part Seven
Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group, discusses holding a Canadian company in a U.S. dollar account, and RRSP deduction limits.