Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group

Focus: Tax planning

_______________________________________________________________

TAX-PLANNING TIPS

Don’t forget to report the sale of your home. If you sold it in 2016 and forget to put it on Schedule 3, you could face penalties. RRSP deductions: Don’t claim it if you expect your income to increase this year. You can save more next year. File taxes for your children if they earned income. It will create RRSP contribution room for them. Don’t forget the basics of tax planning. This includes something as simple as income-splitting with a family member or spouse. Be aware of reporting business or rental losses if you’ve done it two to three years in a row. It could put a red flag on your tax return. (The government is hiring more auditors, so you may receive more letters from the CRA, as well.)

Tim Cestnick - Part One Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group, discusses beneficial ownership and determining your capital gain on the sale of a REIT.

Tim Cestnick - Part Two Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group, discusses mutual fund fees and establishing a charitable foundation.

Tim Cestnick - Part Three Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group, discusses how to declare a capital loss and social assistance claims.

Tim Cestnick - Part Four Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group, discusses what to do if you own shares of an insolvent company, and first-time homebuyer credits.

Tim Cestnick - Part Five Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group, discusses the lifetime capital gains exemption and RRIFs.

Tim Cestnick - Part Six Tim Cestnick, president and CEO of WaterStreet Group, discusses capital gains on farming properties and why you can't transfer money from a RRIF to a TFSA on a tax-deferred basis.