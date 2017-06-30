DAR ES SALAAM - Tanzania's parliament should pass three bills next weekthat would allow the resource-rich East African nation to force mining and energy companies torenegotiate their contracts, the justice minister said on Friday.

Many major multinationals could be affected by the new laws, which remove the right to arbitration and stipulate that the government can renegotiate contracts. Any negotiations must be completed within 90 days, the proposed laws say.

"We expect parliament to pass the three bills next week," Tanzania's Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Palamagamba Kabudi, told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear how the proposals would affect a planned $30 billion gas project, or the troubled mining sector, which generates about 3.5 per cent of Tanzania's gross domestic product.

Businesses have complained that they feel President John Magufuli is unfairly squeezing them through a strict interpretation of tax laws, increased fines and demands they rapidly list on the local stock exchange.

Magufuli says the reforms will increase transparency and revenues and that the companies have not been paying their fair share of taxes, charges they strongly deny.