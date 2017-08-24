The average Canadian family spent 42.5 per cent of their income on taxes last year, more than they spent on housing and other expenses combined, according to a new report from the Fraser Institute.

"Many Canadians may think housing is their biggest household expense, but in fact the average Canadian family spent more on taxes last year than on life's basic necessities – including housing," Charles Lammam, director of fiscal studies at the Fraser Institute, said in a release Thursday.

In 2016, the average income for Canadian families was $83,105, and they paid $35,283 in total taxes compared to $31,069 on housing expenses, food and clothing combined, the think tank calculated.

To break it down further, Canadians spent twice as much of their income on taxes (42.5 per cent) than on housing (22.1 per cent), the Fraser Institute said.

The total tax bill considered in the study reflects taxes families pay to the federal, provincial and local governments – including income, payroll, sales, property, carbon, health, fuel and alcohol taxes.

"With more than 42 per cent of their income going to taxes, Canadians might ask whether they're getting good value for their tax dollars,” Lammam said.

Comparatively, Canadian families spent 33.5 per cent on taxes in 1961, according to the study. This amounts to a nearly 158 per cent increase in tax bills from 1961 to 2016, when accounting for inflation. Most Canadians’ income instead went to food, closing and housing (56.5 per cent) at that time.