TD closes big banks' earnings with profit beat, dividend boost

Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada's second-biggest lender, on Thursday reported quarterly earnings ahead of market expectations, helped by a strong performance in both the United States and Canada.

TD (TD.TO) said earnings per share in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 rose to $1.32, compared with $1.17 a year ago. On an adjusted basis, TD earned $1.33 per share. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of $1.27 per share during the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our focus on organic growth, combined with favourable market conditions this quarter led to strong results in our retail and wholesale business segments on both sides of the border," Chief Executive Bharat Masrani said in a statement.

Overall net income rose to $2.5 billion from $2.2 billion in the same period a year ago.

The bank's Canadian retail business reported net income of $1.6 billion, up four per cent. Its U.S. retail business posted net income of $800 million, up seven per cent and its investment banking business reported net income of $267 million, up 66 per cent.

TD’s provisions for credit losses rose to $633 million from $548 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, leaving it as the only Big Five bank to register a significant sequential rise in money set aside from bad loans.

Loan Loss Provisions Canadian Bank Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016 TD $633M vs $548M CIBC $212M vs $222M RBC $294M vs $358M BMO $173M vs $174M Scotiabank $553M vs $550M

“The big quest then becomes, is TD – which has traditionally been a good operator – do they just have a bad loan book, or are they being more realistic and conservative than the other banks? I might tend to lean a little bit to TD’s side,” said John Zechner, chairman and founder of J. Zechner Associates, in an interview Thursday with BNN

TD increased its dividend by $0.05 compared with the previous quarter to $0.60 and announced plans to buy back 15 million of its common shares, equivalent to about 0.8 per cent of shares currently being traded.