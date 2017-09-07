TD Bank is expanding its precautionary measures by temporarily closing all 150 of its branches in Florida as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the state.

“"The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority. Based on the severity of current storm forecasts, we are temporarily closing all 150 of our Florida stores through Monday, Sept. 11, 2017,” spokesperson Matthew Doherty told BNN via email.

“We will reopen these stores after we have conducted a post-hurricane assessment and determined that it is safe for our employees and customers to return. At this time, our stores in South Carolina and North Carolina remain open with normal business hours.”

TD had earlier only indicated plans to close its 81 branches in South Florida.

The now-Category 4 storm is expected to rip through South Florida this weekend, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for parts of the Miami metro area and the Florida Keys.

Other banks, including RBC, CIBC and the Bank of Nova Scotia, have closed branches in some Caribbean countries due to the storm.

TD is urging customers with access to a phone or the Internet to check about branch closings online, through their mobile app, or by phone at 1-800-YES-2000.