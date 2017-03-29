{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    Email: commodities@bnn.ca

    2h ago

    Teck blames transportation issues, weather for low Q1 coal sales

    The Canadian Press

    Mining

    Mining, BNN

    VANCOUVER - Teck Resources Ltd. says a number of issues hampered its coal business in the first quarter but it expects production and sales volumes to return to normal levels in the second quarter.

    The Vancouver-based mining firm provided investors with an update Wednesday on its coal operations, saying activity largely continued at full production rates, though it dealt with lower sales volumes, winter weather and transportation issues.

    Following weak sales in January and February, Teck Resources says it expects first-quarter sales of steelmaking coal will be in a range of 5.8 million to 6.0 million tonnes, depending on the timing of shipments.

    The company said in February that it expected first quarter sales would be 6.0 million tonnes.

    Teck Resources said it anticipates a rebound in the second quarter, with sales reaching at least 6.8 million tonnes.